Marshall County Cinderella Project Seeking Donations

The Ladies League of Marshall County has teamed up with Cause for Paws, Calvary United Methodist Church and the Marshall County Family Resource Network to make sure every any girl that wants to attend their high school prom feels like a princess.

They are sponsoring the Cinderella Project which provides free gowns, shoes, and accessories to any Marshall County girl.

They are currently in need of donations.

Those can be dropped off at Calvary United Methodist Church on 1st Street in Moundsville, Simpson United Methodist on 7th Street in Moundsville, the Moundsville-Marshall County Public Library, McMechen Library, John Marshall High School, or Cameron High School.

"It's a good chance to have these dresses recycled. The other thing is, there is a lot of need in Marshall County, a lot of people without jobs, and it becomes a hardship on families. We really want to offer the girls an opportunity to come and shop and not worry about it. They can go to the prom, and it's probably the best day of their high school year," said project chairperson Jody Hardman.

Any Marshall County girl can attend the free shopping day, regardless of what high school she attends.

That will be held on Saturday, February 24 at Calvary United Methodist Church.

There will also be refreshments, manicures, and more.