Bellaire Man Credits Neighbor for Helping Save House from Fire

A Bellaire man was forced out of his home after it caught fire around 6 p.m. Sunday.

David Weigand said he noticed smoke near the back of his house in the 2200 block of Belmont Street.

He said he noticed a paper by the fuse box had caught fire.

He and a neighbor worked together to try to get the flames out before the fire department got there.

He credits that neighbor for helping to save his home.

"I hope they can save my house, and that we can come back and live. I really like it here. It's just a hard thing to go through right now, you know what I mean? It's winter, it's cold out," he said.

Weigand said he is staying with his neighbors for a few days while things get sorted out.

7News has reached out to the Bellaire Fire Department for more information the fire.