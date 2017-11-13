Local Chapter Sponsoring Wreaths for Fallen Veterans

(WTRF) -- The George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is participating in the Wreaths Across America campaign.

This is their 9th year participating in this campaign.

If you would like to help, you can purchase a wreath to be placed in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.

Each wreath is $15 and tax deductible.

If you are interested in sponsoring a wreath, you can send a check for "Wreaths Across America" to Gary Timmons, Wreaths Across America chairman, at the following address:

Gary W. Timmons

13 Elm Lane

Wheeling, WV 26003

Timmons can also be contacted by phone at (304) 242-8759.