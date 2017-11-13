Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars Raises $30,000 for Augusta Le - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars Raises $30,000 for Augusta Levy

WHEELING, W.Va -

This year's Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars event raised a total of $33,000 for the Augusta Levy Center.

Seven-hundred people packed into the Capitol Theatre to watch the performances.

If you weren't able to make the event, or just want to watch the fun again, you can watch a replay Monday evening at 8 on West Liberty University's TV channel, WLUTV Channel 14. This is a production of WJMH Media at John Marshall High School.

A big congratulations to the Augusta Levy Learning Center for another great event!

