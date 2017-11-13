The Latest: Alabama governor says Dec. 12 election on track

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on the debate over Roy Moore, Alabama's Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, who faces allegations that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year old girl decades ago. (all times local):

Alabama's governor says there are no plans to change the date of the special election for the Senate.



Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Monday: "The election date is set for Dec. 12."



The governor office has said since Saturday that she is not considering moving the election.



Ivey says she plans for now to vote for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, but added that "there may be some more facts to come out."



The Washington Post reported that a woman said Moore, at age 31, initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14. The paper quoted other women who said Moore pursued romantic relationships with them between the ages of 16 and 18.



Alabama Republican Roy Moore says it's Mitch McConnell who should quit, not him.



Moore is responding to McConnell, the Senate majority leader, who says he believes Moore's accusers and thinks he should drop out of the race for Senate. At issue is a Washington Post story saying Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued romantic relationships with other teenage girls decades ago.



Moore says on Twitter: "The person who should step aside is SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp."



The election is Dec. 12 and Moore's name remains on the Alabama ballot.



Moore's "drain the swamp" hashtag is popular with President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama "should step aside" in light of allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

McConnell spoke to reporters Monday after visiting a plant in Kentucky. He says he believes the women who were quoted in a Washington Post story about Moore's past relationships with them as young women.

Previously McConnell had said Moore should step aside if the allegations were proven true.

He says Republicans are looking at a write-in option in Alabama.

