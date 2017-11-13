American Idol To Kick Things Off Live During The 2017 American Music Awards

The debut of American Idol at its new home on WTRF-ABC is just around the corner and America will have the chance to vote an Idol hopeful through to Hollywood ahead of the season premiere.

It all kicks off live during the 2017 American Music Awards this Sunday, November 19 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EST.

Idol’s all-star panel of judges including Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, have traveled the country in search of America’s next superstar.

For some lucky auditioners who nearly made the cut, the journey isn’t over. The judges will select singers to re-audition for a second chance at the competition. Their audition videos will be broadcast live during the 2017 American Music Awards, and viewers will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite singer by visiting www.americanidol.com/vote.

The singer who receives the most votes will receive a Golden Ticket to Hollywood, and will be revealed by Lionel Richie live during a special appearance on Dancing with the Stars on Monday, Nov. 20.

American Idol is set to premiere on Sunday, Mar. 11 on WTRF-ABC. Emmy-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return as host of the beloved music competition series.