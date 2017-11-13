Help Spread Christmas Cheer To Those In Need

The Christmas season is approaching fast, which means it's time to start buying presents.

If you find yourself less fortunate this holiday season, Bernie's Kids is here for you.

For the past three decades, Bernie's Kids has collected new toys to give to children in memory of Sheriff Bernie Kazienko.

Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer said Bernie loved fulfilling children's Christmas wishes.

He hopes the Brooke County Sheriff's Department is helping to continue that legacy.

"It's good to be able to help. You know, when a kid wakes up in the morning they get to have Christmas, they get to open up presents, be excited and be thankful for what they've gotten," Palmer said.

If you're in need this Christmas, you can call the Brooke County Sheriffs Department to sign up your child, ages 12 and under.

Toy distribution will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 13th, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Also, if you would like to donate to Bernie's Kids, you can make your checks out to Brooke County Deputy Sheriff's Association.

You can also drop off toy donations at the Brooke County Courthouse or dispatch centers.

Officials confirm only new toys will be accepted. Video games are not permitted.