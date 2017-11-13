Shooting in hospital parking lot leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say one person has died and another has been injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a hospital.



Authorities in Massillon say it appears it was an attempted murder and suicide.



A man who lives near Affinity Medical Center tells The Independent newspaper in Massillon that he heard about six shots Monday afternoon.



The hospital and nearby schools went into lockdown after the shooting.



The city police chief says the person who was injured has been taken into at the hospital.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)