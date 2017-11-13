Moundsville Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

The trial for Larry Welling of Moundsville began Monday morning.

Welling is facing felony drug charges after an incident that stemmed from a report of a stolen cellphone.

According to a Moundsville Police patrolman, he was called to the home of a friend of Welling's for the report of a stolen cellphone. The patrolman said that this is when the friend told police they were planning to cook meth at Welling's house.

When officers arrived at Welling's home in Moundsville, they found lye and pseudoephedrine, which, according to the prosecution, is typically found in one-pot meth labs.

The defense said that Welling did not know that his friends were planning to cook meth in his basement, but the prosecution said he admitted to buying the pseudoephedrine at the Bellaire Kroger.

Welling was indicted by the grand jury and is facing three felony charges: operating a clandestine drug lab, possession of precursors used in the making of meth, and conspiracy to commit operating a clandestine drug lab.

