High School Geography Bowl Team Takes State-Wide Top Honors

A group of students from one area high school took top honors in a state-wide competition this weekend.

Wheeling Parks Geography Bowl Team traveled to Concord University to match wits with students from 16 other schools.

Teams competed against one another in preliminary, where they receive two points for a win and one point for a tie.

Topics include everything from physical geography and agriculture to migration and early human history.

The Patriots racked up 23 points to secure their place in the final round where they edged out Independence High School to take home the championship.

Students said it was an intense competition that that took hours practice.

"It's a buzzer competition so you have to be really on top of it during the competition, you have to be paying attention. I would spend at least five hours each week preparing for it," said Mary Prather, team member.

"We did what we needed to do. A few rounds we swept the full hundred points. Some round we got ninety, some eighty. In the end it was very close. It came down to the last three rounds," said Hunter Midcap, team member.

Coach Jacob Galik said he is thrilled with the time and effort the students put into the competition. Team members include Dalton Green, Ashley Futey, Bria Spigarelli, Abby Jones, and Lillian Bischof.