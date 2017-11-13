Operation Sweaters For Veterans Is A Success

Chambers and James Funeral Homes are helping to keep veterans warm this holiday season and it's all thanks to you.

Through their 5th annual initiative "Operation Sweaters for Veterans," the business called on community members to drop off gently used or new sweaters and the Ohio Valley come through by a landslide.

Officials said they currently have over 300 sweaters, 30 hats, 16 scarves and 4 pairs of gloves to give away as gifts.

But first, on December 6th, volunteers will wrap these gifts and local schools will make gift tags.

Then, the goodies will be delivered to local VA hospitals, VA homes and shelters, and veterans service organizations just in time for Christmas.

Chambers and James Owner Eric Fithyan said he's blown away by the turnout.

"This is wonderful. The community steps up to work with us on so many of our creative programs that we do here at the funeral. The effort is all about saluting veterans and really connecting with the community," Fithyan said.

If you would like to help with wrapping, you can contact Chambers and James.

Officials said you can also still donate sweaters this week. Blue bins will be out at both locations.