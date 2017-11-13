600 Local Children on Salvation Army Angel Trees This Year

The Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign has more than 600 children this year in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler Counties.

That is an increase of 125 children from last year which means donations are needed more than ever.

"Looking back, this is one of the largest Christmas campaigns that the Ohio Valley is looking to have," said Captain Benny Carringer.

You have probably seen an Angel Tree before, maybe in one of your favorite stores.

The children on the trees range from zero to 15 years old and would likely not have any gifts to open on Christmas morning without donations.

It is hard to say why there is such an increase in applicants, but the Salvation Army is working to make sure every child receives a gift.

"We're seeing that some of our donors are now the ones on the tree, and some of those who used to be on the tree are now donors. It just goes to show you we're all one paycheck away from needing assistance," said Captain Carringer.

The Salvation Army is also kicking off its Red Kettle campaign.

Donations help to pay for services the organization provides throughout the year, like rent assistance or homeless shelters.

Their goal this year is to raise $100,000 across the four counties.

"To put it in perspective, just in Wheeling, if everyone would give $5, we would meet our goal in a day," said Captain Carringer.

You can donate to the Red Kettle campaign anywhere you see a Salvation Army red kettle. There are several ways to donate to the Angel Tree campaign.

You can either take a tag from an Angel Tree and buy the gifts yourself, write a check to the Salvation Army with "Angel Tree" in the memo line, or keep an eye out for our "Share to Give" campaign which launches on November 30.