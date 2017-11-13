Moundsville Middle School Extends a "Helping Hand" to McMechen Families

Students at Moundsville Middle School are working to make sure their neighbors in McMechen affected by flooding this summer are able to have a happy holiday season.

The Leo Club has kicked off the "Helping Hands" campaign to benefit students at Center McMechen Elementary.

They first wrote positive notes on hand-print cutouts that will be passed out to the students.

They are also collecting money from students and faculty that will be donated to the families of Center McMechen students recovering from flood damage.

"How much money we make from all three grades, we are going to match that number and double the money," said Leo Club President Ethan Neely.

"The Leo Club, it's an organization run by the Moundsville Lions, and we essentially want our kids to help others who can't help them in return. That's exactly what they're doing in this project, and that's what I hope they get from this and from every other thing they do with the club," added club adviser Donnie Gilbert.

Their fundraising goal is $500 which the Leo Club will then double to donate at least $1,000.