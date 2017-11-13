Natural Gas Liquids Storage Facility Could Happen "Sooner Rather Than Later"

Monroe County commissioners say the project could happen soon.

Commissioners said they're ready to throw their support behind it, although they haven't made it official yet.

"This is the first underground storage permit the ODNR has had to deal with, so obviously it's taking a little longer for them to get everything together," said Mick Schumacher, Monroe County commissioner.

Commissioners say it would be created in the salt caverns that already exist under and around the Ohio River in the Clarington area.

They say the property has already been acquired and when the ODNR permits come through, construction can start.

"They push water down into the salt caverns or the salt veins and flush the salt out to create a cavern," said Carl Davis, commissioner.

The commissioners are about to write a letter to the ODNR, encouraging them to say yes to the permits.

"We had intended to do that, and we may be doing that in the next few days," said Commissioner Tim Price.

People on the street in Woodsfield shared their opinions about the project.

"I don't see any problem if safety precautions are used and proper techniques," said Curtis Gill of Miltonsburg. "I don't see a problem with it at all."

"I'm pro-oil and gas, so whatever they need to do," said Randy Gibson of Marietta. "Everything I've seen benefits the community so far. I know a lot of people aren't happy about it. But it does bring money. It does bring jobs."

"I think it's good, creating jobs," noted Robert Slyder of Wheeling. "I am a bit concerned about our natural resources though. What is it going to do to our water and things like that? But I don't know that much about it."

Commissioners say the project would be extremely important for the the proposed PTT Global ethane cracker if it's located in Belmont County.

The caverns would store ethane, propane and butane.