House Of Hagar Gets Special Use Permit Renewed

A Wheeling woman has opened her home to those in the community, but not without first seeking permission. Over the past few months, there were public hearings about concerns from neighbors and over how Kate Marshall is running the House of Hagar.

Monday night at the Planning Commission meeting, the council voted unanimously to give her a continuation of her special use permit. Although she needed the permit, her representative says she knows Kate will comply with all of the stipulations set forward.

Jamie Lynn Crofts, the Legal Director of the ACLU of WV, said, "I don't know if I completely agree that Kate even needs the permit, but we're fine with the conditions that were proposed, and I don't think that Kate will have any problems operating the House of Hagar within those constraints."

The House of Hagar hosts fellowships on Sundays and a weekly Bible study. It is also open to any people that are in need of help.