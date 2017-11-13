Younglife Hosts 46th Banquet Dinner At Oglebay

Monday night, over 300 people attended a banquet hosted by the Christian-based program, Younglife. Dinner was served and speakers presented at Glessner Auditorium at Oglebay. This is the 46th dinner banquet put on by Younglife Ohio Valley.

The program reaches out to students in middle school through college and even for teen moms to find their faith in Christianity. More and more people have been joining the program, and Monday's banquet was a big thank you to those who support.

Sean McCartney, the Younglife Ohio Valley Director, said, "We want to give other people the opportunity to grab a front row seat to what's happening here and to also give them the opportunity to jump onboard and reach out to more kids in the Ohio Valley." Hollie Adams, the Younglife Committee, said, "To come full circle and now to be able to support the ministry putting on this banquet and having people to able to financially support it, pray to support it, hear more about the ministry is really fulfilling."

Younglife has numerous programs across the Northern Panhandle.