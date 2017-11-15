Police Investigate Alleged Attempted Armed Robbery

At approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Wheeling Police Department was dispatched to the Woodsdale Marathon Gas Station on National Road in regards to reports of an attempted armed robbery.

The clerk reportedly told Wheeling PD that a white male approached the counter with a knife, threatening her, but fled the area moments later.

There were no reported injuries, and nothing was taken from the gas station.

The clerk described the alleged suspect as a white male with a thin build, around 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, possibly in his late 30s or early 40s. He was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a tan Carhartt jacket at the time.

Wheeling Police Department is continuing to investigate this crime, and is working to obtain video surveillance.