Police: Man 4 Times Over Legal Limit Arrested for Third DUI Offense

A drunk driver more than four times the legal limit crashed into a guard rail in Elm Grove Tuesday night.

According to a police report, Steven Shane Franklin of Texas was seen driving erratically on I-70 West.

Officers said Franklin got off of the interstate at Exit 5 in Elm Grove, reportedly jumped the curb, hit a guard rail, and crashed into a pole near the Marathon Gas Station.

Franklin was breathalyzed on scene, with his BAC reading at .342.

This is Franklin's third DUI offense. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail on felony DUI and no proof of insurance.