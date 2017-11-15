Man Facing Drug Charges Disappears Before Trial Ends

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: New information has been released, as police continue to search for Larry Welling.

According to officials, the vehicle Welling left the courtroom in is a 1992 burgundy Lincoln Town car with a West Virginia license plate number NRY 766.

If you have any information contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Department.

As a case surrounding the manufacturing of meth starts to wrap up, the man on trial disappears.

Larry Welling was convicted on three felony charges related to operating a meth lab after a two-day trial.

At one point during jury deliberation, Welling was called to return to the courtroom for a question from the jury.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro said he never showed up.

After more deliberation, the jury had another question, and again, Welling did not come back to the courtroom.

There is now a warrant out for Welling's arrest.

"It was reported to us that he had left the courthouse in an older model Lincoln town car that was burgundy in color. If they see Mr. Welling, they just need to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and give them the information so that he can be found," said Canestraro.

Once Welling is arrested, he will face additional felony charges for Failure to Appear.

A knife was taken from Welling during court proceedings, but his felony drug charges were not violent in nature.

However, if you see him or have any information, contact police immediately.