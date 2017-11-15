Wheeling Native Confirmed High Position of Mine Safety and Health Administration

A Wheeling native officially holds a high-level position with the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

David Zatezalo was confirmed Wednesday as the Assistant Secretary of Labor.

His confirmation passed by a vote of 52-46, with Senator Capito voting in favor of him, and Senator Manchin opposing.

"Mr. Zatezalo has assured me that his first priority is the safety and health of our nation's miners. As a West Virginian who began his career as a union coal miner, I believe Mr. Zatezalo understands MSHA's important role. His confirmation hearing made clear that he will continue to rigorously enforce our mine safety laws and will work to expedite the deployment of new technologies that will help make our mines safer. I look forward to working with him in his new role to protect the safety of our miners." -- Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“Too many families in our state have lost loved ones serving our nation in the mines and we are too familiar with the painful human toll of mining accidents. Since the beginning of 2017, 14 miners have lost their lives – 7 of those miners were West Virginians. That is why for West Virginians, strong leadership at MSHA is non-negotiable. These devastating losses demonstrate the ongoing need for strong and experienced leadership at MSHA, as well as comprehensive funding for MSHA’s programs.

“After reviewing Mr. Zatezalo’s qualifications and record of safety during his time in the coal industry, I am not convinced that Mr. Zatezalo is suited to oversee the federal agency that implements and enforces mine safety laws and standards and that is why I voted against Mr. Zatezalo’s confirmation to lead MSHA. Although I did not support his nomination I will strive to work with him to make sure that MSHA protects our miners so they come home safely every night.” -- Senator Joe Manchin