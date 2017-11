Reporter Paige Madden was invited to McNinch Primary School in Marshall County Wednesday morning for "Read to Me Day".

Paige read two Thanksgiving books to some eager first grade students.

Thanks to McNinch Primary @MCSWV for inviting me to "Read to Me Day" as part of #AmericanEducationWeek ! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/l3uYSkOpTG — Paige Madden (@PMaddenWTRF) November 15, 2017

"Read to Me Day" is part of American Education Week, which spotlights the important of providing every child in America with a quality public education.

Several other community figures visited the students at McNinch as well.