Grand Jury Indictments Handed Down in Marshall County

Grand Jury Indictments came down Tuesday in Marshall County and there were several people facing charges for alleged sexual assaults.

According to the Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney's office, Daniel Beck, 31, of Benwood was arrested in February after police got a tip that Beck had child porn on his computer, police got a search warrant, during the search, police say they found several marijuana plants.

Austin Duvall of Belmont County, allegedly developed an online relationship with an underage Cameron girl, He stands accused of meeting the girl and then sexually assaulting her.

Thomas Hammerstone of Benwood is charged with sex assault and sexual abuse against two victims, both of which were underage.

Jonathon Jordan of Columbus was convicted of three counts of felony arson in Fayette County, WV. and while in the Northern Regional Jail is was accused of strangling and killing a fellow inmate, David Simpkins, and allegedly tried to make it look like a suicide.

And the Mother-Daughter duo, Angel and Betty Sells have been indicted for the robbery of the Smith Mart Gas Station in Moundsville that took place in May.