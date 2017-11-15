New Task Force Makes A Big Impact In Steubenville

Steubenville's new four-man task force is just three weeks in, but they're already making a huge impact on the city.

Officials confirm the task force has already made 27 arrests resulting in nine felony charges.

They've also seized thousands of dollars, dozens of guns and lots of drugs.

Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis said it's all thanks to citizens being the eyes and ears of the community.

Because of them, officers can target the hot spots for crime and start to turn around the city.

"When you can specialize and put four dedicated people to focus on certain crime areas or issues that's how you win. The statistics here clearly show that this has been a win so far," Mavromatis said.

Mavromatis also believes that the task force will have even more success in the future.

They're currently developing some new tactics that will hit the streets soon.

