Businesses Collecting Food for "Pack the Truck" Event

The holiday months aren't always full of cheer for everyone across our area, but there are still those who work to bring that to others.

In St. Clairsville, multiple businesses and organizations are collecting food for their "Pack the Truck" drive in order to serve hundreds during these months.

As for what donations they're looking for, it's simple anything you would like.

"The things you might need this holiday season to put on a little fancier dinner or something to support a family gathering; those are all great things to put on your pantry shelves year round. So, this is another wonderful opportunity for people just to do their regular shopping, buy a little extra, then give it to us and we'll do the rest," said Jess Puglisi-Sanders with the St. Clairsville Sunrise Rotary.

The Sunrise Rotarians will be stationed to collect food at the Walmart in St. Clairsville on Friday and Saturday, then at the Riesbeck's on Sunday.