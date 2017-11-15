91-Year-Old Woman Celebrates 70 Years On the Job

Imagine being on the job for 70 years, and still going strong!

At age 91, Jeanette Hall still runs Hall's Garage in Salesville, Ohio, where people stop in for groceries and hugs.

Hall's Garage and Jeanette Hall started the same day: November the 15th, 1947.

Her worst day on the job?

"I was choked once in 2000. I thought I was a goner. They knocked me down there. I give 'em $60 I happened to have in my pocked. They tried to get in the register," said Hall.

They were caught, tried and convicted, thanks to Jeannette. I got their license number.

The biggest change in 70 years? She says people were happier then.

Her husband died in 1992.

Hall's Garage is no longer a garage, just a store, which is a constant in a sea of change.

"She's here 7 days a week. She's a legacy in this town," said her son, Roger Hall.

She raised three children while working here.

"She would go out and pump gas. And I learned here when I was nine. I started working, making change, and pumping gas and cleaning windshields like you used to do years ago," said her daughter, Rhonda Carpenter.

"She's been here 70 years. She didn't miss a day for snow, she didn't miss a day for rain. Even though probably nobody was gonna come because the roads were closed and the roads were bad, she was here in case somebody needed something," said friend, Sherry Lane.

People hug her, and tell her they love her.

"She's got such a gentle way with people and a caring way, very giving," said her son.

The secret of her success?

"Being kind to people, I appreciate, I appreciate every day anybody stops, I didn't care whether they bought stuff or if they just come to see me," said Hall.

And they do both.

"Yes that's why I love 'em all," said Hall.

She and her husband started their garage earlier than 70 years ago, at first in Quaker City.

They moved to Salesville and built their "new" garage in 1947.