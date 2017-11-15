Patients and Entrepreneurs Await Medical Marijuana In Ohio

It's been more than a year since the bill was passed in Ohio to allow medical marijuana, but patients are still waiting and entrepreneurs are ready to set up shop.

The state allows for cities and townships to limit the number of businesses or ban them with moratoriums, which is where a lot of the upset currently lies for entrepreneurs. Patients have very limited access to the drug because the certification process for physicians just began back in September. So now home-grown cannabis is becoming the new alternative rather than having to wait.

Dana Kovach is a medical cannabis advocate who says she is going full force on the issue because this affects her directly. "I have a 17 year old son at home with cancer who is in pain everyday. Opioids don't work because tolerance levels have just built non-existent. What choice do people like us have? There is no choice. You know I can't just sit there and look at my child in pain all the time or the child down the street seizing all the time."

However by September 8th, 2018, all licensure, registration, and certification will be operational. If you want to want to know more about Dana's fight for medical marijuana, her contact information is 740-298-0542 or by email dsk102911@gmail.com.