March Of Dimes Thanks Doctors & Nurses At OVMC

The March of Dimes stopped by the Ohio Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for their Day of Gratitude. They wanted to thank the doctors and nurses for their hard work and dedication to helping children in the first part of their lives.

The March of Dimes has been focusing on premature rates of babies since it has been on the rise. So they do this event in conjunction with another special event to raise awareness of this common problem. Benjamin Chaffee, the Senior Development Director for March of Dimes, said, "We align this with November 17th which is World Prematurity Day, which is really the March of Dimes opportunity to spread our mission and to let everybody know how real the problem of premature birth is and how 1 in 10 babies born in the United States is born premature."

The March of Dimes has been investing research into finding out why premature births occur since only half of the cases have known causes.