SPECIAL REPORT: Major Investments Could Pave the way for Bright Future

Officials say there's nothing bigger that could happen in our lifetime here in the Ohio Valley than the construction of an ethane cracker plant, but we're still waiting for PTT Global Chemical America to make a final investment decision.

When most of us hear the words 'Ohio Valley' we think of home, but over the last few decades, those words have also been given a negative connotation. What many people don't know is there are a number of people working to turn that all around, "In my mind, the stars are aligning for West Virginia. These investments that China Energy are looking to make here in West Virginia are no surprise to the folks who have been working and looking at the economic development in the state," said the President and CEO of Eagle Manufacturing, Joe Eddy.

For two years we've been hearing phrases like "game changer" used to describe what would happen to our area should an ethane cracker plant land in Belmont County, but the question is, will it happen?

"This could be a very good thing for a very long time to come, that's why we're working so hard at it and why JobsOhio has spent millions of dollars to help prepare that site," said Vice President of Business Development for Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth, Mike Jacoby.

Experts are now doubling down on their optimism since the nearly $84 billion announcement from China Energy. PTT Global Chemical America has invested more than $100 million to carry out studies to determine if the Ohio Valley is the best place to be. That's not exactly chump change and officials remain optimistic, "For this to align right now, timing-wise make a lot of sense," said Eddy.

People still ask what a cracker plant is. A cracker plant is a facility that cracks the molecules from natural gas in order to make things like plastics. Here in the Ohio Valley, we sit on one of the largest natural oil and gas reserves in the world. Oil and gas are extracted here, and through pipelines, it's shipped at $.17 per gallon to an ethane cracker in the Gulf Coast.

Once the product is cracked there, it is shipped at $.08 per pound back to our area.

Our area is also a hot spot because 45% of all plastic demand in the country is within a 500-mile radius of the Ohio Valley, "And I think the best comparison would be if you look at the Gulf Coast and what's happened there. You know that took a while to build up, but that is an incredible industrial space now," said Eddy.



Jacoby said, "We view this, kind of, as the Valley versus the Gulf of Mexico and we want to get a few wins. The shell project is already happening, we hope that the PTT project will happen. There's opportunity for more wins and as a Valley, a tri-state region, we're really strong."

The construction of the possible facility in Belmont County is set to bring thousands of construction jobs over the three-year creation and then provide hundreds of permanent jobs to run the operations, not to mention all of the other jobs that could pop up as a result. We expect a final decision on the plant during the first quarter of 2018.

Stay with 7News for the very latest on the future of our Ohio Valley.