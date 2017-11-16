Ohio Valley Prepares for Annual Christmas Parade

The Ohio Valley is gearing up for the Perkins Restaurant and Bakery Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade, but will it be the same festival celebration that your family is used to?

Despite rumors, the Wheeling Police Department says the parade route is not changing. The one point of contention on the route is Main Street, but Deputy Chief Marty Kimball says the construction should be cleared by Friday morning.

The only difference will be the location of the official start of the parade. This year, it will be right by the community college book store right at 6:30 p.m., as compared to being farther downtown.

As usual, the parade will travel on Market Street near 20th, will head up to 10th Street, makes a left on 10th to Main, and down Main to 21st Street.

On Main Street near the construction, the street will be cleared and free of debris. There will be temporary concrete with a mix of flat crushed stones to travel over. Officials urge parade-goers to pay attention, but say it should not be a problem.

Deputy Chief Kimball says parades can be dangerous, so make sure your kids stay on the sidewalk and don't dart into traffic.

There will be over 30 officers, many in plain clothes, and firefighters at the parade working to keep everyone safe.

"If the public sees anything they think is unusual, out of place, something that's not quite right, please find one of them, notify us and we will check it out. We do have an explosive sniffing K9 that is available, he will be checking the parade route prior to the event. You know, again, that's just a precaution, but we want people to be safe that's our primary goal and we take it very seriously," said Deputy Chief Kimball.

As far as traffic goes that evening, Deputy Chief Kimball says the Centre Market area will close to traffic at 4, the other streets will close at 5, and Market Street will close a little before 6.

Main Street will stay open until a little before 6:30 p.m.

Deputy Chief Kimball says they're expecting another big crowd so be respectful, take your time driving, and get there early to stake out your favorite spot!