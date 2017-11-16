Group Gears up for 28th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Give-Away

Imagine more than 10,000 people receiving 270,000 pounds of food. That's what the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple estimates they've given out over the past 27 Thanksgivings.

They're about to do it again this Saturday at 11 a.m. They'll open the doors of the North Wheeling Dream Center, and give away hundreds of turkeys plus boxed foods, fruits, vegetables and desserts, so that needy families can sit down to a traditional Thanksgiving meal, "You know in the 50's, it was usual for a family to get together and sit down to eat but today it's highly unusual for us to come together. We all eat at separate times and separate places. And when we do eat together we're all on our cell phones. But Thanksgiving is one of those holidays when we put the cell phone aside and we spend time with our family," said Pastor of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temper, Reverend Darrell Cummings.

They'll also have warm clothing, coats, and boots to give away. Organizers say the only rule is, the child must be present to receive clothing. Otherwise, no I.D. or proof of income is required.

It is first come first served. Rev. Cummings says people often line up several hours early, but he does not encourage anyone to line up the night before.