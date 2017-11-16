Gun Policy Changes for Health Department Employees

There are new rules now at the Belmont County Health Department regarding guns.

Until now, it's always been forbidden to even bring a gun onto the property in a vehicle. The only exception was for law enforcement officers.

Now, because Ohio law has changed, the health department had to change its policies, too.

Employees who have a concealed carry permit still can't bring a gun into the building, but they can have it in their vehicle.

"But again, it has to be secured in a locked glove box, etc., it can not be seen, it can not be on their person, they cannot bring it in the building. It has to be properly secured in their vehicle," said Belmont County Health Department Deputy Director, Rob Sproul.

The vehicle has to be locked as well. There's also another new policy at the health department. Any employee who appears to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol on the job will be immediately be transported to a blood testing facility.

Rob Sproul said the change was needed to close a loophole in the old policy, that said the employee could self-report to a testing site and gave no time frame.