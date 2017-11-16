TBT: Fantasy in Lights Parade

The Perkins Restaurant and Bakery Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade presented by Wheeling Hospital is a festive display that people look forward to all year, and it's come a long way since its beginnings in 1986.

1985 was the first year of the Festival of Lights at Oglebay Park, and it started a fever in Wheeling: a fever for lights.

So, Bill Bryson went to the Chamber of Commerce and said, let's light up downtown as well.

"The Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce at the time was Dick Kennedy, and we said hey, Dick, why don't we do a light parade to go along with the Festival of Lights? I had just gotten back from Disney and the Main Street Electrical Parade was kind of cool, and Kennedy... I still remember, Kennedy says, 'If you'll be the chairman of the parade, we'll do it," said Bryson.

Fast forward and now the Fantasy in Lights parade is in its 32nd year.

Organizers have played around with different themes in the past, but they came back to what the parade was originally all about: lights.

This year, there are 22 professionally built lighted floats, and they keep getting more creative and impressive.

"We just came back from Grapevine, Texas, and they are the Christmas capitol of the world. I sent my son over to watch their light parade, and he said not close. They're not close. But again, that's a tribute to all of the organizations and groups that have supported the parade over the 32 years that we've gotten to this level of quality," said Bryson.

One of those organizations that was involved from the start was the Toni Zeakes dancers.

The parade is a holiday tradition for many local families, and for years, the Toni Zeakes dancers were the act to see.

"I can still hear as I marched through town, they'd say 'You can tell its Christmas coming because here comes Zeakes," said Zeakes.

They opened the parade for at least 15 years up until Toni's retirement.

The Toni Zeakes Dancers were in holiday parades across the country, but coming home to Wheeling was always special.

"Oh, it's the best parade in the area. I mean there isn't another parade that compares to the Wheeling parade," Zeakes said.

Another organization involved from the start?

WTRF has broadcast the Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade every year since 1986.

This year's parade begins Friday at 6:30.

As you watch, remember some of the history learned in this Throwback Thursday, presented by The Highlands.