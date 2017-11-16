Needle Exchange Program Designed To Clean Up Our Streets

Jefferson County has started a needle exchange program to focus on reducing the spread of disease and cleaning up our streets.

Here's how it works.

You'll be given a package of needles, alcohol wipes, and information.

Once you're done with your used needles, you can return them for new ones.

Officials confirm the program is completely sanitary and anonymous.

But they also believe it will be a crucial step in getting drug users into treatment and to start making a difference here in the Valley.

"We want to get those dirty needles off the street as well as decrease health risks for our first-responders, our counselors, and people in general. We need to do every possible thing we can to help people have hope and become clean," said Pam Petrilla, Director of the Jefferson County Prevention & Recovery Board.

The program is funded by the Jefferson County Prevention and Recovery Board, and the Brooke and Hancock health departments.

You can get your supplies at sites in Steubenville, Weirton and New Cumberland.