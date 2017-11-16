Casino Gets into the Holiday Spirit

We're exactly one week away from Thanksgiving and one local company is already getting into the holiday spirit.

Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack, and Resort donated over 800 turkeys to local charities and organizations today throughout the Ohio Valley.

Mountaineer Human Resources Director Will Beaumont said it's all about giving back, "We know that this is a really rough time for a lot of folks in our community and we're hoping that we can ease that stress just a little bit. Give folks an opportunity to gather around the dinner table and spend some time with their friends, family, and loved ones. We hope that we can just make a little bit of a brighter day in their season."

Families can line up to get a turkey tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials will be handing them out at seven locations in Brooke and Hancock Counties, including the Salvation Army and Bread Basket in Weirton, and the Career Center in Steubenville.