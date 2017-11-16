High-Powered Message on Anti-Bullying Comes to Bridge Street Middle School

It was a message on bullying kids at one local school heard loud and clear.

Smithfield native Elec Simon brought his high powered anti-bullying tour to Bridge Street Middle School Thursday afternoon. Simon, who is a graduate of Buckeye Local High School, spent over a decade with the traveling production of STOMP.

He is currently a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers Q-Styx, who perform at every home game. Students who were able to take part in his interactive show said made it a huge impact, "At the end of the show, I asked, who is getting picked on and automatically you see kids start raising their hands, then that one girl that came up today, she had some disease where she lost her hair and she said 'kids make fun of me because I'm bald-headed', so she starts crying and then other kids start crying and they see 'man that really does hurt her', Simon said.

"Some people might not have respect for others or they don't treat each other with the respect they need and these people actually showed you what you need to do in order to save a life, in order to be nice to someone and brighten someone's day," said student Natalie Frazier.

It's because of this program and many other reasons, Elec has been selected to serve as one of the Grand Marshals of the Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade.