Bellaire Police Chief Proposes Photo Speed Enforcers

Police Chief Mike Kovalyk has proposed adding cameras in the Village to monitor drivers as a way to bring in thousands of dollars, while also ensuring the safety of their residents.

Chief Kovalyk, and another member of council, met with a representative of Blue Line Solutions about the potential of placing photo speed enforcements inside the Village. He tells 7News that the company estimates this program could bring $70,000-$100,000 to Bellaire, but that's not the only important aspect.

"This would be something of a deterrent for people to not speed and to pay attention to what they're doing," said Chief Kovalyk.

The proposed cameras could also recognize if a person is texting or not paying attention to the road. This was the first council has been presented this idea, so the Blue Line Solutions representative will meet with the safety committee first, then they'll decide if it should move forward.

