Wheeling Police Investigate Gas Station Breaking and Entering

Early Friday morning, Wheeling Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Marathon Gas Station on River Road.

This happened just a few days after a man allegedly pulled a knife on an employee at the Marathon in Woodsdale. Right now, police say they don't believe the two incidents are related.

The incident reportedly happened at 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, officers found the front door's glass broken, and immediately knew this was a case of breaking and entering.

Officers believe the suspect entered the building through the ventilation system, took some things off of the shelves, and left by breaking the glass door.

Public Information Officer Philip Stahl said the department does not see a pattern in these crimes, but warns everyone to stay alert.

"We always have breaking and enterings and burglaries and things of that nature, it's just the nature of the business that we work in, whether or not we're seeing a spike at this point I can't say, but always protect yourself, protect your home protect your business," said Stahl.

Police say they're looking for a man wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Wheeling Police at (304) 234-3664.

