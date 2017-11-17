Hancock County Has Potential For More Than One Ethane Cracker Plant

Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle Executive Director Pat Ford tells 7News he believes Hancock County has the potential for not only one ethane cracker plant, but possibly two.

Apparently Ford isn't alone in this thinking.

Recently, the American Chemistry Council suggested Hancock County could support as many as five cracker plants.

This would mean more than $15 billion in investment, thousands of new jobs, and an industry revival in the Ohio Valley.

Plus, to top it all off, with the recent announcement of China investing nearly $84 billion in the Mountain State over the next 20 years, officials believe it could actually happen.

"We're hopeful, if not confident that that announcement will aggressively move forward the construction of another ethane cracker in Hancock County and a power plant in Brooke County," Ford said.

Ford added that if two plants came to the North there would be endless possibilities.

You could see new restaurants, hotels and other opportunities coming right to your neighborhood.

