Fugitive Arrested in McMechen

A Marshall County man wanted for a bond violation after disappearing during jury deliberations on a charge of making meth has been arrested. Larry Welling was found in a wooded area of Marshall County.

U.S. Marshal's Mountain State Fugitive Task Force teamed up with Marshall County Sheriff's Department, the Wheeling Police K9 unit, as well as officers from the McMechen Police Department to locate Welling in a wooded area in McMechen.

According to U.S. Marshal Chad Simpson, Welling was arrested and transported to the Northern Regional Jail.

Stay tuned to 7News and yourohiovalley.com for the latest on this case.