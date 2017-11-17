Broadway Performer and Anti Bullying Advocate Chose to be Grand Marshal For This Year's Parade

With the parade less than an hour away we introduce you to one of the men you'll see up front.

Elec Simon, a broadway performer and advocate against bullying, has been chosen as one of the grand marshals for this year's parade.

As an Ohio Valley native himself, Simon said he's incredibly touched he was chosen, especially since the parade holds a special place in his heart.

Fantasy In Lights Grand Marshal, Elec Simon said, "It's so weird. It's like the craziest honor I've ever had in my life, I think. Just being a kid going to that parade and watching it. Then, out of hundreds of thousands of people, they could have picked anybody and I got picked to be the Grand Marshal, which is crazy. It's a blessing."

For the past week, Simon has visited local high schools to share his high powered anti bulling tour.

Students who were able to watch his interactive show said it made a huge impact.