Ohio County Schools Got a Special Screening of the Film Wonder

500 5th graders from 13 different Ohio County Public and Parochial Schools grabbed popcorn and a seat at the Marquee Cinema for a special screening of the film Wonder.

Bordas and Bordas hosted the day as part of their anti-bullying campaign.

Managing Partner, Jamie Bordas said the movie is about a fifth grader, and hopes that local fifth graders take away the message to always choose to be kind.

Ohio County students say they're actually reading Wonder now--and it's reminded them to stand up against bullying.

Bordas and Bordas Managing Partner, Jamie Bordas said, "We've seen schools that have taken time to have their students read the book before they came to see the movie and to talk about kindness and not bullying and so we're really glad that the schools are doing so much not just now but to really try to educate students so we can have a better community that's kinder."

Kids received materials reminding them to be kind to others all the time.

