Batman Visits Local School to Talk About Anti Bullying

John Buckland of Huntington has been a full-time Batman for five years.

Friday, in full costume, he spoke to Bridgeport Elementary students about the four steps to greatness.

Never give up, always do the right thing, help other people, and never be a bully.

Buckland is part of "Heroes For Hire," and speaks to elementary, middle, and high schools.

For elementary students, he stays in costume and speaks as Batman.

For the older grades, he takes off the mask and gloves, and reveals some shocking facts about his life.

Heroes For Hire, John Buckland, Batman said, "I tell them about my own personal experience with suicide, child abuse, childhood sexual abuse that I endured back in the 80s, and all the different things in my life that spiraled out of control including drug addictions and dropping out of school. Because with the older kids, what they will listen to are people who have been there, done that and overcome it."

Buckland said he motivates them to take difficult things in their lives and turn them into great ones.

His wife, Ronda Buckland, portrays Wonder Woman, and works with him.

You'll see them both tonight in the Wheeling Christmas Parade.

They said they'll have a special surprise guest with them in the Batmobile, so be sure to check them out.