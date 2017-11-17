Local Company Creates Float with Recyclable Material

Friday as they put the finishing touches on their parade float, the Ziegenfelder Company let us in for a preview.

It's the perfect theme for a company that makes Twin Pops chilly, flavorful, and kind to the earth, because it's built with recycled materials.

The theme is chilly; Freezing, in fact. an igloo at the North Pole.

Ziegenfelder Safety Specialist, Jalena Marshall said, "So we did our theme on an igloo of course because we make Twin Pops so we wanted to do something related to the cold weather."

The igloo is made of recycled materials, the plastic gallon jugs that their twin pop flavors come in.

Ziegenfelder Marketing Coordinator, Kelly Camarote-Greathouse said, "There's definitely not a shortage of the plastic gallon jugs here at the Ziegenfelder Company. If you look behind me, you'll see all of the rows of our flavor jugs."

And if you had smell-a-vision, you'd know the aroma of the flavors lingers on.

"We have some white lemon, blue raspberry, cherry, grape, pretty much everything under the rainbow," said Marshall.

Camarote-Greathouse also said, "And so that's exactly what you're gonna get when we're riding down the road in the parade."

They said if there was a prize for the best-smelling float, they'd get it.

They said their mission statement is to make people smile with their really cool treats.

They're pretty sure they'll see some smiles tonight as their float passes by.