Addiction Campuses to Host Benefit for Employee Fighting Cancer

This Sunday, Addiction Campuses is hosting a benefit that’s open to the public for a member of their team, Market Director Krista Sweet.

“Krista has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, and all funds raised will go to support she and her family during treatment,” says National Director of Strategic Development Melissa Townes.

The spaghetti dinner and silent auction will take place this Sunday, November 19 from 1-5 p.m. at Moose Lodge 51, 295 Mercer St., New Castle, PA, and tickets are $10.

Additional donations can be made by contacting Krista Sweet directly at ksweet@addictioncampuses.com.