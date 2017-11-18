Police Investigating Fatal Accident in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two vehicle fatal accident.

The crash occurred at 11:30 Friday night at the intersection of West Virginia Route 88 and Garvins Lane.

Officials say a small car was traveling south on Route 88 and went to make a left turn onto Garvins Lane when a large dirt bike traveling north hit the turning car.

They say the dirt bike was traveling at a high rate of speed without lights on.

Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Cecil says the driver of the dirt bike, Brandon Holmes, 17, of Moundsville, was ejected and died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Crook released the following statement: "On behalf of Marshall County Schools, we are heartbroken and saddened by the tragic death of one of our Cameron family members, Brandon Holmes. Please keep his family and fellow students in your thoughts and prayers."