Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

This woman, 20-year-old Erica Charlene Shaffer was arrested late Friday night after wrecking her car into an power line pole on Main Street.

Wheeling Police tell us she left the scene after the crash because she didn't have a valid license. Shaffer is facing Possession with intent to deliver charges after police say they found pills and opioids inside her vehicle.

She's also facing Driving Revoked charges for having two prior DUI convictions, and is being held at Northern Regional Jail.