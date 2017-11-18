Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway Benefits Hundreds

245 families and more than 600 people walked away from this year's Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway with everything they need for a perfect holiday meal.

The line for the annual event stretched for several blocks, and people waited from as early as 1:00 in the morning.

Reverend Cummings with Bethlehem Apostolic Temple started this event nearly 30 years ago as a way to give back to the community while also bringing it together.

"It speaks to how special the Valley is that we care about each other, that we're willing to do what we can. We can't solve for anybody all their problems, but we can do this. This we can get together and do and have for the last 27 years," said Reverend Cummings.

Donations and volunteers are what make this giveaway happen.

Countless local businesses donate money and items, and people from across the Ohio Valley and of all ages give up their Saturday morning to help.

"I was amazed at how many people we've helped. There are so many people that leave with so many goods, and it's so helpful to see that everybody comes together to try to help each other out," said volunteer Ateria Walker.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office even dropped off a large donations of toys to help brings a smile to the children's faces.

They say it takes a village to pull off something of this size, and Reverend Cummings says he is grateful for every bit of help they receive.

He says as long as there are families in need, the Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway will be around to ensure a happy holiday season.