Ho Ho Hope for a Cure Raises Awareness for Type One Diabetes

An annual event in Wheeling raised awareness and hundreds of dollars for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation on Saturday.

"Ho Ho Hope for a Cure" was founded seven years ago under the name "Sugar for Reindeer" after the founder's daughter was diagnosed with Type One diabetes.

Each year, they aim to raise at least $500 for JDRF while providing a fun, holiday-themed event for local kids.

There were crafts, a photo booth, and kids could visit with Santa.

"The goal is basically to raise awareness that there are children out there who endure Type One diabetes and to bring money in for the JDRF because I, like so many other mothers, are still hoping for that cure, and we're getting closer," said event founder Lorri Schodzinski.

Lorri says there are many misconceptions about Type One diabetes that they work to dispel.

Type One is not caused by lifestyle choices like many people believe it is, and it cannot be cured with lifestyle changes.