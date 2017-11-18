Vets Spaghetti Dinner

A few boy scouts wanted to give back to those who have served for our country, so they hosted their annual Veterans Day Spaghetti dinner at the Vance Church.

The Senior Patrol Leader for Boy Scouts of America Troop 6 tells us this is their main fundraiser for the year, and they raise around $3,000 which goes into their boy scout accounts paying for their trips and expenses. He went on to say it's a small thing they can do to show support.

"It's what boy scouts is about is service to the country and no one serves the country like the veterans," said Senior Patrol Leader Norman Lee. "So, isn't serving the veterans, serving the country."

At tonight's spaghetti dinner each veteran did receive a free dessert along with their meal.