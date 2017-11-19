Route 88 Construction is No Problem for the Oglebay Annual Winte - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Route 88 Construction is No Problem for the Oglebay Annual Winter Festival of Lights

 Oglebay’s picturesque landscape is alive with twinkling light displays that make up the annual Winter Festival of Lights, and now that West Virginia Route 88 construction has concluded, festival goers don’t need to be concerned with traffic delays as a result of road work.

Oglebay invites the public to view one of the nation’s largest light shows that will run through January 1, 2018.

The Festival of Lights driving tour is free of charge, though a donation is encouraged, and guest donations are reinvested into the park to ensure the Winter Festival of Lights continues for generations to come.

For more information about Winter Festival of Lights or to see a detailed schedule of events, please visit www.oglebay.com.

